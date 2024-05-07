Prologue

In May of 2017, a dozen members of Congress led by Katherine Clark (D-MA) and Hal Rogers (R-KY) sent a letter to the World Health Organization warning the organization “that Purdue was attempting to expand their drug sales to international markets using the same fraudulent marketing tactics that instigated the opioid crisis in the United States and that if not stopped, Purdue could create a global opioid crisis.” (Clark, 2019)

The bipartisan group was referring to the odious Purdue Pharma, which, “with its blockbuster drug oxycontin was the leading supplier of prescription opioids to patients.” The company hired thousands of doctors to serve on their speakers bureau, legitimizing the prescription of powerful opiates across the country and fomenting America’s heartbreaking opioid epidemic, the ravages of which are still felt today. (Gale, 2022)

For its part, the WHO remained silent.

Bewildered, Clark and Rogers launched an investigation. What they found was, in Clark’s words, “a public health organization that has been corrupted by the opioid industry.” (McGreal, 2019)

Specifically, they found that WHO guidelines for doctors the world over released in 2011 and 2012, “contain[ed] dangerously misleading and, in some instances, outright false claims about the safety and efficacy of prescription opioids.”

Per The Guardian,

The 2011 guidelines repeat long discredited assertions that “there is no need to fear accidental death or dependence” from prescribed opioids, and that the danger of addiction from the drugs is less than 1%. Clark and Rogers expressed incredulity that the WHO was not aware of studies at the time that showed a much higher risk of addiction and questioned why the organization pushed “dangerous misinformation”. The report also said WHO guidance stripped out its own earlier recommendation that patients in pain be given a combination of non-narcotic drugs with low strength opioids before being moved to higher doses. Instead, the wording was changed to go straight to high dosage opioids such as OxyContin.

In the 2012 guidance document, the WHO’s depravity extended all the way to pathologizing resistance to prescribing the drugs for kids.

“The congressional report notes that a second WHO document, on opioids for children, uses terms such as “opioiphobia” – a characterization by the industry to break down resistance to prescribing narcotic painkillers.” (McGreal, 2019)

Not finished, the WHO proceeded to literally deny any maximum dosage for children whatsoever. “WHO published a second guidance document called Pharmacological Treatment of Persisting Pain in Children with Medical Illnesses claiming that there is no maximum dosage of strong opioids, like OxyContin, for children. The WHO published this claim despite the fact that U.S. public health agencies had already found that fatal overdoses skyrocket in adult patients who are prescribed above 90 morphine milligram equivalents (MME) per day.” (Clark, 2019)

Queried by The Guardian after Clark and Rogers’ damning release, the WHO replied it was “studying the report”.

This very same World Health Organization, which the following exposé will reveal as having been helmed by leadership with autocratic instincts from the very beginning, presently seeks to gain legitimacy as never before.

But it remains only as strong as the blindness that enlists people to heed it.

