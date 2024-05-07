World Health Organization official guidance supports giving information to children under four years of age about “enjoyment and pleasure when touching one's own body, early childhood masturbation.” (Brooke, 2023)

In an official video displaying the practice, an adult woman is shown asking a squirming toddler, “Do you ever play with your willy? Yes, and how does that feel?” Before proceeding to ask when and where he does so. (Welch, 2023)

This often sparks outrage in those who hear of it, and yet, what is the outrage of the masses compared to expert opinion? The idea that the mores of the masses are actually a form of repression dates back at least as far as Freud. The very same sentiments were expressed by first WHO Director-General Brock Chisholm. (See: “First Pick”)

Naturally, the question arises: Are the experts likely right?

Empirically, no. A devastating takedown of expertise highlighted by Time in 2010 (back when such journalism was permissible) revealed that “two-thirds of the findings published in the top medical journals are refuted within a few years” and “As much as 90% of physicians' medical knowledge has been found to be substantially or completely wrong.” (Webley, 2010)

Large studies of expert predictions have found that they “did slightly better when operating outside their area of expertise,” suggesting that (presumably) bright people are actually much better predictors when less indoctrinated by paradigmatic sway. (Eveleth, 2012) As for what sways the paradigms, the metadata are obvious: money. (Smith, 2006)

An emergency physician in Iowa once relayed a fable about a flock of birds that was gearing up to fly south. The smart birds announced that there was no need; they would direct the flock over winter, and the treacherous journey south was merely tradition. The very smart birds dissented, citing the Precautionary Principle, Chesterton’s Fence, with a few even going so far as to express awe for the apparent fine-tuning of nature (which the smart birds mocked relentlessly). Tragically, as a result of the normal distribution, the very smart birds were vanishingly rare.

In the quest for actual answers in a world seemingly only ever producing more questions, this article will attempt to remedy the disproportion by taking a closer look at the groundbreaking work of one astronomically rare bird, American autodidact and theorist Christopher Langan.

By psychometric standards, Chris Langan is one of the smartest people alive. Langan’s intelligence was found to be “off the charts”, by ABC’s 20/20 (20/20, 1999), and he’s been billed “The Smartest Man in America” in interest pieces from major media outlets such as Esquire (Sager, 1999), and even “The Smartest Man in the World.” (Morris, 2001)

One might expect such an individual would be thrilled with recent developments in globalization and the marvels of science and technology; the very things the Ray Kurzweils, Peter Diamadises and Steve Kotlers of the world have been claiming are soon to save us.

One would be disappointed. As far back as the early 90’s, Langan was singing a different tune, with harrowing lyrics such as, “This world, for all of its glitzy technologies and pious, politically correct hypocrisies, is mortally ill.” (Langan, 1993)

Amazingly, in Langan’s view, the illness turns out to be festering in the very things the experts keep claiming will save us. As Langan put it in a 2017 paper,

Most discussions of the Tech Singularity have been naive to the point of disingenuity, boiling down to starry-eyed encomiums to the power of human intelligence to inventively couple with reality on the physical level of being using technological marvels both real and imagined, including implants, prosthetics, genetic engineering, virtual realities, and above all, a merging of human intelligence with AI. The problem with such discussions is that they seem to inhabit a socioeconomic and political vacuum,” ignoring the real-world trend toward “concentration of all resources in the hands of just those who can afford full access to the best and most advanced technology.

The moral hazard, Langan believes, stems largely from a profoundly corrosive dualism. Langan notes the modern dogma that religion and the mathematical and empirical sciences are non-intersecting domains. As famously characterized by Stephen Jay Gould, science is said to ask, “what is it made of (fact) and why does it work this way (theory)[?]”, whereas religion deals with “questions of moral meaning and value. These two magisteria do not overlap.” (Gould, 1997)

The problem with this division, at this point the New York Times headline dominant view (Luhrmann, 2014), is that it effectively eviscerates any hope for a rational morality or understanding of human value. According to Langan, the resultant vacuum makes man utterly defenseless against humanity’s game-theoretically and empirically obvious trajectory toward “‘parasitic divergence’ – i.e., an organized divergence of humanity into a parasitic overclass and a relatively impoverished underclass… driven by the self-reinforcing and therefore accelerating acquisition of wealth, power, and technological control”. (Langan, 2017)

This may sound conspiratorial to some readers. While there is a sense in which such a divergence could at least in part be a function of quasi-natural runaway processes, Langan also appears impervious to the intellectual stigma of being branded a conspiracist.

As he has pointed out, “Conspiracies are psychologically and mathematically inevitable. That's because they are (1) irresistible to many people wishing to advance themselves (that's the psychology part), and (2) game-theoretically rational for those in a position to minimize risk while maximizing personal gain (that's the mathematical part). Obviously, those with great wealth and power meet this criterion and are therefore more likely, not less, to engage in conspiracy.” (Langan, 2019)

The position has, unfortunately, become harder to argue with over time, courtesy of, just to name a few, the Gulf of Tonkin, Pentagon Papers, Cointelpro, MK Ultra, USS Maine, Lusitania, Jekyll Island, Operation Northwoods, the Oswald cover-up, Iran-Contra, Dark Alliance, Operation Mockingbird, Operation Sea Spray, Nayirah, Iraqi WMDs, NSA spying, Citigroup cabinet, the Franklin Scandal and, of course, revelations of world leaders jet setting with impunity to a place called “pedophile island” courtesy of a liaison who “belonged to intelligence”, etc.

“Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal… conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure--one world, if you will. If that's the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.” -David Rockfeller

Langan posits (Langan, 2017);

Societies are cybernetic; they are control-and-communication feedback loops in which top-down control tends to increase over time. Absent religious opposition, governments increasingly behave like malevolent egregores, using secrecy, disinformation, indoctrination, coercion, and conditioning to control their citizens.

Of course, for this, one need only recall how instantaneously the religion-less reigns of Stalin and Mao adopted all such practices, not coincidentally becoming the most murderous regimes in the history of the world. (Somin, 2016)

Unwilling to succumb to convenient naïveté, Langan states that “Even religion itself may be used to such ends;” with one particular example being that, “ecumenical and interfaith conferences and councils nominally dedicated to a millennial religious reformation or synthesis may be controlled by those preferring to shape human identity rather than comprehend it.” (Langan, 2017)

This comprehension is key. Langan sees humanity as ultimately having two options;

On one side is the Human Singularity, a mass realization of the expansive spiritual identity of the human species… The prototype for this kind of singularity is the Omega Point of Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, representing an evolutionary terminus and divine spiritual unification event through which mankind, and reality itself, will achieve “Christ-Consciousness” and be forever transformed. (After its introduction by Teilhard, the concept was developed by various authors, ironically including a few science-oriented, ostensibly tech-minded authors like Frank Tipler and David Deutsche.) On the other side is the Tech Singularity… the approaching juncture at which "technological progress will become incomprehensively rapid and complicated”, prior to which “the ever-accelerating progress of technology ... gives the appearance of approaching some essential singularity [italicized for emphasis] in the history of the race beyond which human affairs, as we know them, could not continue" (Ulam, 1958)… Presently, all of the momentum belongs to the Tech Singularity; it is preferred by the financial, corporate, and governmental interests which drive the general economy. This momentum is reinforced by the seeming unavailability of alternatives, i.e., the nonexistence of any other track onto which society might be steered in order to escape an oligarchical AI lockdown… the virtually automatic concentration of wealth and power, which has been observed to occur under both capitalism and socialism, fractionates humanity into an overclass and an underclass between which all else is crushed out of existence as though by the jaws of a vise… Parasitic divergences have occurred many times in history, but the present one is different. Due to the double whammy of globalization and powerful surveillance and coercion technology, the one now in progress is geographically ubiquitous and quite possibly irreversible.

This kind of talk may have sounded hyperbolic to many just a few years ago. And yet, much less so in the present. As World Economic Forum leader Klaus Schwab recently enthused at the World Government Summit, “Who masters those technologies, in some way, will be the master of the world.” (Schwab, 2023) (Dr. Robert Malone shared parts of Langan’s 2017 paper in 2022 (Malone, 2022), topped with a clip taken from a 2014 radio interview involving the same argument, lauding its foresight.)

Langan places the idealogical blame for this new age worship of technological prowess squarely at the feet of Cartesian dualism, which "cuts the soul in two, setting man adrift from physical reality and pitting science and religion against each other,” offering in his Cognitive-Theoretical Model of the Universe (CTMU) a metamathematical antidote in the form of a “metalogical language which constitutes its own universe and its own model, and is thus capable of autonomously validating certain religious claims of truth and consistency,” in which “living, breathing human beings are essential and logically necessary ingredients of reality, not just “emergent phenomena” which “supervene” on brute physical processes.” (Langan, 2017)

"Come now, and let us reason together, saith the LORD" Isaiah 1:18

Properly understood, the CTMU framework (see resources below) makes incontrovertible that there is, in fact, a design element to reality (which may teach the “experts” to be more respectful of what’s “just tradition” before e.g. experimenting with children), that human life has innate value and self-recognizant intelligence at localized levels that cannot realistically be observed in forms of governance based on a strong inclination toward top-down control (as this is contrary to the distribution of freedom by which reality actually works), and that if such an appeal to respect of innate value is insufficient, transgressors will ultimately be held to account (a compelling disincentive that has been known even to habilitate psychopaths (Apologetics Roadshow, 2023)).

The rock-solid implications for dealing with the sickness that appears to have subsumed the ruling class and their “experts” is unmistakable. Just as importantly, rational belief in a nontrivial universe mitigates the apathy of the masses, as well as, among other things, the ease with which they can be manipulated by fear of their own mortality.

A complete analysis of Langan’s work is beyond the scope of the present piece, which has already far exceeded topicality. Suffice it to say that the CTMU provides logico-mathematical proof that the systematization of reality is not less intelligent or self-real than its human subsystems, which should have been recognizable the whole time. Whether humans wake up to the gravity of the implications remains to be seen, but in absentia, WHO-like symptoms can be expected to persist.

The root cure is the God pill. It always has been.

Resource recommendations:

One can review some of the CTMU’s basic principles at hology.org. A good place to start a dedicated inquiry would be with The Cognitive-Theoretic Model of the Universe: A New Kind of Reality Theory (pro-tip: it gets much easier after the abstract), followed by Mathematical Metaphysics and the Metaformal System. Math wonks will want to precede this syllabus with Self-Reference and Computational Complexity and perhaps Russell’s Paradox from the CTMU Radio channel. Physics wonks will want to follow it with QMM. (For Langan’s most current and occasionally controversial writings, readers should follow his Substack.)

“I will ask the Father, and he will give you another advocate to help you and be with you forever— the Spirit of truth. The world cannot accept him, because it neither sees him nor knows him. But you know him, for he lives with you and will be in you… …the Advocate, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you all things and will remind you of everything I have said to you… I have much more to say to you, more than you can now bear. But when he, the Spirit of truth, comes, he will guide you into all the truth.” -Christ, 33 AD (excerpted from the “Paraclete Passages” of John 14-16)

Outside “explication”:

