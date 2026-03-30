Very Official News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Wilnas's avatar
Paul Wilnas
Mar 31

Oh darling, that's so cute. You can't even handle burden of proof. If you need help to step the curb, I'll do my best.

You're coming across as highly ignorant and angry.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Mike and others
Paul Wilnas's avatar
Paul Wilnas
Mar 31

No Idea who O'Connor is. Either way, he doesn't speak for me.

An adult with imaginary friends should be shameful. You're LARPing D&D

Reply
Share
1 reply by Mike
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture