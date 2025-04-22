While the country continues observing the fallout from the Karmelo Anthony stabbing of Austin Metcalf (which is a slice of Americana that is nearly impossible to look away from, given e.g. the half a million dollars that have been pooled for Karmelo, coupled with endless praise and encouragement in the comments) this publication would like to draw attention to a lesser publicized situation that occurred just a couple years ago.

Let’s illustrate the scene.

Main character: Sammy Sasso, a kid from a town of just 6,000 residents in Pennsylvania, who can’t stop posting pictures of his mom to instagram (1, 2, 3, 4, 5), as well as a four time All-American wrestler from Ohio State, two time national finalist, with one year left of eligibility to win a national championship. The absolute epitome of a hard-working All-American kid.

Background: Sasso had been talking to children on North High Street in Columbus Ohio when two teens with extensive criminal records (“at least a dozen cases all of which involved some sort of felony offense”) came out of nowhere, shot him and stole his car. The teen that fired the gun had been released from juvenile jail just five days earlier.

Date: Augst 18th, 2023

Setting: Wexner Hospital in Columbus, named for billionaire “philanthropist” Les Wexner, mentor of Jeffrey Epstein, who used to enjoy telling the press he was possessed by a demon (Webb, 2022)

This scene, that of the pinnacle of an All American, struggling in severe condition from the bullet that pierced through his colon and his spine, dreams of representing his country at the international level ended by a pair of juvenile career criminals, languishing in the confines of a hospital emblazoned in honor of one of the most nefarious creatures in American oligarchy, is the picturesque summary of this nation in its present moment.

It goes deeper still. Whitney Webb’s Unlimited Hangout just published the first of a three part series on the Sean “Diddy” Combs empire, its profound intersection with Epstein’s, and the substantial evidence that as of the early 90’s, Wexner’s Mega Group (read: Jewish mafia—whose existence has been protected by cries of “Antisemtism!” at every turn, of course) was actively encouraging this kind of cultural degeneracy among blacks for the profits of the private prison system. (Means & Webb, 2025)

Of course, this does not excuse the empirically jarring violence that has transpired since. The reason for the targeting of the black demographic was because they were already statistically the most transgressive by nothing short of a landslide, and therefore the most susceptible (see: homicide statistics back to 1980). This is not a case of one group’s sins absolving the other. This is a case of decent honest Americans getting squeezed to death by thuggery both from the halls of power and the streets they must navigate to live.

This amounts to a microcosm of the Parasitic Divergence lamented by reality theorist Chris Langan (also known as the smartest man in America) in his powerful essay “Metareligion as the Human Singularity” (Langan, 2018) but in its most technologically primitive form. What’s coming around the bend, according to Langan (an “oligarchical AI lockdown” as he prophetically forecast in 2018, before both COVID or ChatGPT), is far more treacherous, as the technology that allows those in the halls of power to corral us all into a de facto private prison of the sort of reverse meritocracy on which they thrive is exactly what’s next if the general public continues to bend over backwards to be “tolerant” of it. (Langan’s highly recommended Substack can be found here.)

…the top and bottom levels of society become the jaws of a vise which, due to the screwing down of the upper jaw against the anvil-like lower jaw, crushes the middle class and all meaningful competition out of existence (Langan, 2018)

At the barest minimum, on the grounds of pure symmetry, if ethnic minority communities can rally in support and defense of their criminal co-ethnics, surely the White (formerly, and perhaps once again Christian) majority in this country can finally rally in support and defense their law-abiding ones.

After all, the outpouring of support for knife-murdering Karmello (who has been released back to his family’s lavish nine hundred thousand dollar Texas home) is no exception. From the confessedly racially motivated acquittal of OJ Simpson to Black Lives Matter’s founding on the “hands up, don’t shoot!” lying hagiography of clerk-and-cop assualting Mike Brown, and from the Jewish ADL’s founding to defend convicted child rapist and murderer Leo Frank (and pin it on a black man, no less), to its modern derision of “False narratives calling Epstein a ‘Mossad Asset’”, despite the overt evidence that he was, in fact, an Israeli intelligence asset, along with the trampling of the pillarous virtue of free speech and expression with the e.g. the “Antisemitism Awareness Act” and anti-BDS laws, and—need one even mention?—the insane Zionist war machine overtly trying to drag Americans into further conflict in the middle east, one thing is increasingly clear: if non-Jewish whites continue to show up hopelessly naive to what other groups obviously see as a tribal fight, they can expect the further pronounced degradation of their already tattered society. At this point, anyone who isn’t fully lobotomized notices the unconscionable double standard implicit in e.g. Jewish insistence that Israel be allowed to operate as an ethno-state while White western countries are expected to commit demographic suicide by open borders, of which the only remotely plausible outcome is a world overrun by whichever subpopulation(s) reproduce the most irresponsibly. (Langan himself had for years seemed a lone voice of sanity in the wilderness decrying this obvious outcome of mass migration on fora in which he would be unceremoniously cancelled.)

As this is the world of PC tantrums, it bears mentioning that the author of this present piece is ethnically Ashkenazic. Pearl clutchers are hereby welcomed in advance to stick their predictable wails of antisemitism up their tuchuses.

Here’s hoping promising young men in positions like those of Sammy Sasso and Austin Metcalf start waking up before before thousands more can be sent away to some idiotic war or murdered in their own tents.

