On March 18, 2019, Justin Ward wrote a piece titled “More Smarter” for The Baffler, “The Journal That Blunts the Cutting Edge” (a tagline that, insofar as the verb “blunt” means what it means in any English dictionary, i.e. to dull or make less sharp (M-W), seems like the sort of self-deprecation one might expect from The Onion, but which the publication appears to tout unironically). The article was a contempt-dripping hit piece written about Christopher Michael Langan, known by some for both his psychometric test-supported reputation as the “Smartest Man Alive” (Popular Science, 2001)(Popular Science, 2001), as well as, more importantly, his uniquely groundbreaking cosmological theory, The Cognitive-Theoretic Model of the Universe or CTMU (Langan, 2002).

It may be worth mentioning off the cuff that in playing the role of the most absurd stone-throwing caricature of a left-of-Che hit piece-writing journalist imaginable, Mr. Ward could not have been better cast. A self-professed communist, Ward lived in China for eight years, writing directly for the CCP (Hoffman & Choe, 2023), and pens columns with titles such as, “Seattle Should Pay People Not to Shoplift” (Ward, 2023), “By fascist logic, whites deserve genocide” (Ward, 2019), “How much free speech is too much?” (Ward, 2019) and, of course, “In defense of echo chambers” (Ward, 2020).

In the piece in question, Ward starts off with a brief, obligatory background of Langan, linking his “Smartest Man in America” feature article from Esquire and a later Spike Jonze interview. But this is obviously far from the purpose of the article, and Ward is already bored with the niceties, quickly moving to take down Langan’s “word salad” theory in just a few sentences:

A metaphysical “theory of everything,” the CTMU could best be described as intelligent design buried beneath an impenetrable word salad made up of neologisms like “syndiffeonesis.” A sample definition:

Telic recursion is a fundamental process that tends to maximize a cosmic self-selection parameter, generalized utility, over a set of possible syntax-state relationships in light of the self-configurative freedom of the universe.

One of Langan’s more fantastical claims is that he can prove the existence of God mathematically.

Despite Ward’s valiant effort, there are just a few problems here. For one thing, unbeknownst to the lay public, Langan’s neologisms are a courtesy to the reader. Most papers in mathematical logic would, after defining a new property, simply assign it a letter; e.g. property k. These add up and before long, one finds the constant need to refer to earlier definitions for unmemorable letter monikers utterly excruciating. Syndiffeonesis is the term Langan uses to refer to the fact that every difference relation reduces to a common relational syntax. The term virtually could not have been written for easier remembrance of that fact, and is vastly more reader-friendly than referring to the principle as some semi-arbitrary letter 4 pages later.

The alternative to providing a concise label for a newly defined property, of course, is to re-state its definition every single time. However, this is impossibly cumbersome, especially in a work with as many original logico-mathematical derivations as Langan’s. As Langan himself has stated,

Let’s pretend we’re just learning English, and unpack the sentence “The sum of the angles of a triangle in the Euclidean plane is 180 degrees” into its constituent definitions, replacing all of its nasty gobbledygook/word-salad neologisms - sum, angle, triangle, Euclidean, plane, and degrees - with their definitions. Here’s what we get: “The result of arithmetically adding the spaces between two intersecting lines or surfaces at or near the point where they meet in a plane figure with three straight sides and three angles inscribed on a flat surface in which a straight line joining any two points on it would wholly lie in such a way that the postulates of Euclidean geometry are valid is 180 units of angular measurement each equal to 1/360 of the circumference of a circle, i.e., a round plane figure whose boundary (the circumference) consists of points equidistant from a fixed point (the center).” Note that “The sum of the angles of a triangle in the Euclidean plane is 180 degrees” contains 14 words and a number… Note also that our expanded version contains around a hundred words, 3 or 4 numbers without definitions, and other undefined terms including arithmetic, space, intersect, line, surface, and so on, all of which must themselves be unpacked to their full definitions. Thus, what we actually have here is a veritable semantic explosion. (Langan, 2022)

This in mind, it should come as no surprise that almost without exception, those who complain about Langan’s neologisms are those who have never read a paper in mathematical logic in their lives, and expect the world’s most cutting-edge Theory of Everything to read like “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”.

Ward neglects to provide the definition for “syndiffeonesis”—undoubtedly because doing so would have made the etymological formulation of the term vastly more understandable to readers, even the most sympathetic of whom would have realized he was almost certainly just being a skunk—and instead decides to pivot to an entirely different “definition” from near the end (page 35) of the paper. At that point, however, the term “telic recursion” had already been mentioned 7 times previously, with varying degrees of explanatory context. Moreover, the term itself is borderline self-explanatory; with telic meaning tending or aiming toward an outcome or end (Merriam-Webster), and recursion referring to the act of a program that calls upon itself (Merriam-Webster), this amounts to a process which is its own, self-called-for end in itself, which is quite appropriate, as Langan early on describes reality as determinatively or causally closed (for nothing unreal can determine it). The generalized utility by which reality could be self-called-for, or self-utile, was defined in the second post-introduction section of the paper, and if Mr. Ward understood the mathematically-defined game and decision-theoretic selective principle of utility functions, and e.g. the famous quantum mechanical example of the need for reality to determinatively select (qua “collapse”) one particular outcome from the under-determinative wave functions that any physics student could have told him appear to exist and even interfere with each other between observations of physical states (syntax-state relationships), perhaps the brief description given at that late stage of the paper wouldn’t have seemed so opaque. (Again, “Telic recursion is a fundamental process that tends to maximize a cosmic self-selection parameter, generalized utility, over a set of possible syntax-state relationships” (Langan, 2002)) However, Mr. Ward’s presumption that the fault must necessarily lie with the theory for which he had not the slightest inclination nor background to understand, and not at all with himself, says everything one needs to know about his capacity to evaluate it.

Little wonder Ward misses that what he dismisses outright as a “fantastical claim” is exactly what was demonstrated in the paper he utterly failed to comprehend. Langan proved that reality must be self-modeling, which is to say self-recognizantly (i.e. consciously) self-determinative under closure, or a universal or holistic entity that determines what is true about itself to itself as the sole criterion thereof, and this Being would then summarily sweep the three O’s of omnipresence, omniscience, and omnipotence. (Langan, 2002)

Having dedicated a full four sentences to “debunking” a theory he hadn’t begun to understand, however, Ward is now ready to move on to something a little more his style: posts on social media.

Ward continues:

At times, his grandiose delusions reach epic proportions. He’s a 9/11 truther, but with a twist: not only does he believe Bush staged the terrorist attacks, he wrote that the motive was to distract the public from learning the “truth” about the CTMU. In the same post, Langan transitions seamlessly into a white genocide conspiracy theory, arguing that the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq set the stage for Obama to import “fake ‘refugees’” to replace America’s white population.

Combing the interwebs for something he’s sure will wildly offend the sensibilities of his audience (likely not difficult), Ward seizes on a post he thinks can be flaunted as a smoking gun instance of Langan’s delusions. Ward egregiously misinterprets it, but not entirely, as the more general implication that Langan is open to conspiracy theorization, which is to say, that he believes people conspire, is indeed valid; people do conspire, and anyone who has a priori eliminated that from their thinking is to that extent irrational by definition (as Langan has pointed out repeatedly, it’s pervasively game-theoretically rational for those in positions of power to conspire whenever most of the challenges and risk can be offloaded to ambitious underlings and/or frontmen and widely available coercive measures can be used to enforce coherence, e.g. blackmail or threat of being “suicided”).

The charge that Langan thinks Bush staged the 9/11 attacks with direct intent to distract the public from learning the truth about the CTMU, however, is simply false, and clearly the consequence of someone only willing to entertain the first and most damning interpretation that jumped out at him before putting pen to paper, because he was writing a hit piece, after all.

Lagan’s actual quote was as follows:

The CTMU has already been "all over the news", mostly at the turn of the millennium (just as promised); then professed Christian GW Bush and his decidedly non-Christian neocon vultures did everything they could to distract everyone by immediately staging 9/11, passing the PATRIOT Act, and invading Iraq and Afghanistan, thus immersing us in these last few years of Middle Eastern bloodshed, after which Obama decided that we also needed wave after wave of fake "refugees" and DHS-sanctioned demographic genocide as we "talked about race" (people talked, and suffered, and sometimes died; Mr. Obama played hundreds of rounds of golf and sold everyone but his real employers down the river to the banks and the insurers and the globalists, enjoying lots of air time and over a $hundred million in luxury vacations while he was at it. Now, that's "success" for you!) (Langan, 2017)

Saying someone did everything they could to elicit an unwelcome outcome is a tremendously common rhetorical device for expressing exasperation. Examples are near-infinite, especially after sports contests, such as when the popular college football memes page “cfbclowns” laments, “LSU did everything they could to lose that game” (cfbclowns, 2024), or when sportscaster Felix “Flex” Cruz recently decried the same for the Vikings shortly after (@FlexFromJersey, 2024). It obviously doesn’t imply deliberateness.

From Langan himself,

Rather than claiming that George W. Bush and his neocons were trying to cancel me in particular using 9/11, I merely observed that this was one of the effects of their transparent distraction and its sequelae. This cannot be rationally denied. (Langan, 2022)

Just to be meticulous, there’s also a mildly possible auxiliary “Christianese” interpretation Ward likely missed or perhaps ignored (he claims to have been versed in Christianity by upbringing (Ward, 2019)), where people of faith are sometimes said to be “led by the Spirit” and therefore are supposed to show levels of coherence that are greater than would be expected by chance. If so, the quote may then also be interpretable to have an subtextual tacit dig at Bush’s purported “Christianity” by suggesting his not actually being led by God (and perhaps quite the contrary). As the notion of being “led” is the opposite of being conscious of one’s ends, such a prospective second layer of meaning obviously would not have signaled deliberate intent either. (This potential double entendre may well be a case of reading too much into the text, but bears mention as a possibility only because of Langan’s notorious tendency to include cleverly subtle topical digs at those he views as frauds, of which the Bushes are indubitably exemplary.)

As for Ward’s charge of Langan being a 9/11 truther, it is true that Langan has occasionally expressed skepticism toward the government’s unimpeachable innocence in the 2001 fiasco where 4 commercial planes were hijacked by a bunch of sore thumbs, at least two of which “had been recruited into a joint CIA-Saudi intelligence operation that was covered up at the highest level” (Klarenberg, 2023), and were flown tremendously off-course for over an hour in the most heavily-defended airspace in the world without being engaged with by a single fighter interceptor as drills of hijacked aircraft being flown into buildings were being simulated at that exact moment—in what the government described as a “bizarre coincidence” (AP, 2005).

And this is just beginning. As renowned journalist James Corbett continues,

Were Ward even a remotely responsible journalist, however, he would have noted that in a reply to the very post referenced, Langan explicitly clarified that his statement was conjectural, and went on to present a concise rationale for it, stating:

Incidentally, in case anyone else was confused by my remark to the effect that 9/11 was "staged", this should be read not as a sure statement of known fact, but simply as a perfectly natural conjecture that must be duly considered in light of certain things that have never been properly explained about the incident. I was within a hundred miles of it when it happened, I know people who now have breathing difficulties due to being on duty in the area (and are being stiffed for treatment), and like everyone else, I expected a thorough investigation. Instead, all of the evidence was destroyed as quickly as possible - much of it shipped to China for immediate reprocessing - and everyone who felt cheated of a full explanation was branded as a "conspiracy theorist" (Langan, 2017)

Langan was putting the evidence destruction lightly. As Corbett put it:

As for the verboten “demographic genocide”, advocacy for making White Europeans an “absolute minority” in the nations they once founded has been openly and explicitly endorsed from the bully pulpit by no less than US President Joseph Biden (Biden, 2015), while the United Nations has also long been beating the drum for mass “Replacement Migration” to western countries (UN Secretariat, 2001), so one major question everyone should be asking, terminological arguments notwithstanding, is whether such demographic transformation is actually good for the public. Unfortunately, the most robust data on the subject, courtesy of Harvard and uncontested outside of empty platitudes, shows that not only has it not been good for the public by any reasonable measure, it has, to the contrary, been profoundly detrimental (Jonas, 2007). It has also long been known that encouraging emigration from impoverished nations only involves those who can make the trip, and therefore often leaves those nations worse off as a result. It remains an open question then, as to what the benefit is of such measures.

As Ward continues criticism along this vein for much of the rest of his article, it’s worth taking a brief detour to better understand why this kind of approach is so effective with leftwing audiences.

In 2010, Cornell’s David Pizarro led a study in which he presented liberals and conservatives with a modified version of the famous trolley/bridge problem, this time invoking the race of potential victims. The classical dilemma has variations, but this one involved a trolley hurtling toward a hundred people, and the question of whether one should throw someone off a bridge into the path of the trolley to save the larger group. It is supposed to pit the deontological ethic of not killing against the utilitarian ethic of providing the most benefit to the most people, means notwithstanding. Pizarro’s experiment was set up to effectively ask half of participants if they would sacrifice a black man to save a hundred white people, while half were asked whether they would sacrifice a white man to save a hundred black people.

In Pizarro’s own words,

The results revealed that, as predicted, our race manipulation significantly affected participant’s moral judgments. First, there was a general tendency for participants presented with the scenario in which Tyrone Payton was sacrificed to save 100 members of the New York Philharmonic to be less likely to endorse consequentialism than participants who read the version in which Chip Ellsworth III was sacrificed to save members of the Harlem Jazz Orchestra. In other words, participants were generally more likely to invoke a consequentialist justification for sacrificing a man with a stereotypically White American name than one with a stereotypically Black American name. When participant’s political orientation was entered into the regression, however, a significant interaction effect was found. The tendency to view Chip’s life in more consequentialist terms than Tyrone’s was limited to political liberals. Political conservatives showed no hint of this effect. (Pizarro, 2010)

Wired, which appears to be virtually the only major publication to bring up the study, predictably lied about it, likely assuming readers would not consult the original paper:

Pizarro, who describes himself as a person who "would probably be graded a liberal on tests," roughly expected that liberals would be more consistent. Yet liberals proved just as prejudiced here as conservatives were, but in reverse: While self-described conservatives more readily accepted the sacrifice of Tyrone than they did killing Chip, the liberals were easier about seeing Chip sacrificed than Tyrone. (Dobbs, 2010)

Liberals did not prove just “as prejudiced here as conservatives were”. Liberals proved that they do not make evenhanded judgements about race. Conservatives proved just the opposite, never showing a statistically significant bias. Wired, a “left-center” leaning major publication (aren’t they well nigh all?), in being virtually the only big outlet to cover the study, proved once again that to the extent such institutions are willing to cover racial issues, they’re convinced their audience needs to be “nobly” lied to about them.

The result of this self-reinforcing silo is certainly not conducive to rational discussion.

The point of this is not to rag on liberals. For his part, Pizarro also showed that conservatives were more permissive of collateral damage caused by US military than Iraqi forces, and while this apparent inconsistency relies heavily on the assumption that all militaries are equivocal (this author has become so disillusioned with the interests served by US militarism as to likely be less permissive), let’s grant Pizarro’s general argument that “both liberals and conservatives engage in the motivated recruitment of moral principles”. The important thing to point out is that race is very clearly such a point for liberals, and whether Ward cynically exploited this, or was himself a victim of it, the propensity for first-blush outrage at off-color remarks such as Langan’s is itself a red herring, as liberal takes on this subject appear, objectively, to be subject to something very different than than a consistent deontological or utilitarian ethic.

Liberals also very naturally reject the cynical perspectives that conservatives harbor about multiracial/multicultural advocacy, because most of them personally advocate for these things for reasons other than Machiavellian political/geopolitical advantage, and because it seems, therefore, from the liberal perspective, that the only real reason to object to such an obvious Kumbaya is malice. However, this is wrong on both counts. For one, the “elites” who dictate policy have virtually always been more Machiavellian, acquisitive, and exploitative than the general public, and it has almost never been a miscalculation to be “too cynical” about them, even when their sloganeering sounds very public-spirited and intersects with the views of some portion of the lay public (it always does). Moreover, if the modern world were to have fully open borders, it would almost certainly become overrun by whichever subpopulation(s) reproduced the most irresponsibly. This is obviously not a malicious perspective, but it is nonetheless unthinkable in liberal circles, because it suggests that there are potentially nontrivial differences between human subpopulations, and, again, this violation of political correctness is inferably more weighty to liberals than throwing Chip Ellsworth under the trolley.

And so, in the tram station where all such subject matter is an unspeakable third rail, Langan blasphemes by touching it. For example, Langan broaches the topic of ethnic differences in IQ, which as Dr. Jason Richwine pointed out in Politico, have routinely been controversial among relatively clueless journalists, but never within the field of cognitive science (Richwine, 2013). In fairness, this may have changed; Richwine’s piece is over a decade old at this point, and cites e.g. the 1996 official affirmation by the American Psychological Association, something which the “wokeness” paradigm of modern academia has likely made a present impossibility. It’s worth mentioning that the profoundly modern center-left posturing that there could not possibly be any differences in average phenotypic aptitude among large gene pools is especially mind boggling, given that sound research (miraculously admitted by WaPo, no less) shows that in sharp contrast with their empirically consistent conservative counterparts, “white liberals dumb themselves down when they speak to black people”, (to quote the Post itself (Stanley-Becker, 2018)).

Langan is also willing to mention e.g. staggering disparities in crime statistics, which the same institutions run by those willing to throw whitey under the trolley (and then en mass omit or in rare address lie about their propensity to do so) have been gaslighting about or blackballing for ages. It’s not clear how such people think, for example, that repeatedly telling black Americans that all of their problems are caused by white people is helpful for them or for society at large (this is the only allowable explanation for any racial disparities in such circles—even though it’s patent nonsense; the more insular black communities are, the more harrowing their issues), but again, where these individuals are demonstrably not operating on any apparent consistent deontological or utilitarian ethic, it seems not to matter whether their rhetoric is actually helpful, save for, perhaps, of their image of themselves. If Langan could be effectively lobotomized or cowed by such fashionable absurdities (ditto if he showed Pizarro’s proposed example of conservative bias in blind endorsement of American militarism, whereas Langan’s actual writings also show just the opposite), he wouldn’t bid fair to the title of the world’s smartest man. Instead, Langan’s crime is his insistence on being outspokenly rational (even his most flippant social media posts are usually within the context of a framework elsewhere rigorously derived from e.g. game theory), which appears to put him at repeated and sometimes aggravated odds with an assortment of narratives much of the public is supposed to accept without so much as a question, and at considerable personal expense (look for a future article entitled “The Most Cancelled Man in America” profiling three decades of such consequences).

Even in scouring the web for Langan’s most cantankerous posts on such topics, Ward’s argument in bemoaning them thus far amounts to nothing more than the stock “woke” journalistic device of “this person is offensive, and therefore bad and wrong.”

But Ward is not done. No, the subject of his ire is also, you’ll never guess it, basically an anti-semitic Nazi.

Perhaps at this point it makes sense to reveal that the author of the current piece is ethnically more (significantly more) Ashkenazim, or more colloquially, more European Jew than anything else, replete with a buttered matzah problem, “the affliction of affliction”, and the ability to say the whole Hebrew Hanukkah prayer in slumber, because childhood taught it summons gifts.

Based on the braindead rules of political correctness by which such journalists can scream and clutch their pearls in the first place, I suppose I can tell Mr. Ward to stop presuming to able to speak my truth, which in the demented political correctness hierarchy, is infinite higher than his. After all, I survived the Holocaust.

However, it is far better to let Ward talk, because a better argument could not be made against him. As Ward states,

While Langan gets some criticism from his fans on the alt-right for his reluctance to explicitly “name the Jew” in his diatribes, his antisemitism is only thinly veiled. He has referenced well-established dog whistles like “international banksters” and “globalists.”

For those not versed in translating woke yellow journalism into English, Ward’s attempt to tar Langan as an antisemite (and therefore an ideological leper) therefore involves a special form of antisemitism in which Langan chooses specifically not to paint all Jews with a broad brush (“name the Jew”), as many others would. Langan instead specifically and explicitly opposes the “international banksters”.

As an Ashkenazim, let this author be the first to say that if being opposed to private (per various legal rulings), un-auditable central “banking” (a misnomer) dominating the money supply of the United States (let alone virtually every other nation, coincident with war patterns targeting non-compliers until they fall in line), founded by the European banking magnates of old, who were virtually all Jewish due to Christian usury laws at the time is anti-semitic… then we should all be.

It would be nice if Ashki lawyers started taking the initiative that various Italian prosecutors took back when the mob was still a “conspiracy theory” that mob-blackmailed FBI Director Hoover adamantly denied. Admittedly, it’s hard to prosecute thugs when their thuggery has been written into law, but at bare minimum, we could start condemning the problem as opposed to tarring everyone who points it out as an “anti-semite”.

The heretofore Ashkenazim approach of more or less a priori denying the possibility of in-group thuggery even as Jeff Epstein, overt Mossad asset (VON, 2024), flashes across everyone’s screens, is simply beyond the pale. If Meyer Lansky, who likely did more than any other man to establish organized crime networks in America (Webb, 2022), shot a man in the head on camera, the ADL would flamboyantly rush in to decry the theft of Mr. Lansky’s bullet by the victim’s skull. At a certain point, the Jewish self-perception of in-group inculpability (of which this author was also guilty at one time) has to give way to a reality in which Jewish mob activity exists, and historically at a more white-collar, government-embedded echelon than those of other groups, making it more globally costly than any other to date.

Langan’s explicit act of avoiding generalized anti-semitism, then, is almost charitable, given the way that Jewish organizations routinely and reflexively come to the defense of and act as unquestioning factotums for this cabal, thereby implicating large swaths of ethnic Jewry in running cover for our own worst actors.

It is for this meticulous magnanimity—despite, as Ward himself admits, many on the “alt-right” that Ward wants to tar Langan being as part of being upset with him for it—that Ward brands Langan an anti-semite, as absurd as that is.

Unfortunately, Ward’s grousing at being exposed to a worldview less platitudinous than whatever allows one to write sweet nothings for the government that mowed down their own people at Tieneman Square was loud enough to catch the attention of The Forward, “News That Matters to American Jews”.

The Forward went no farther than simply paraphrasing Ward, but nonetheless managed to broadcast Langan’s purported use of “patently anti-Semitic dog whistles in his writing, railing against ‘globalists’ and ‘international banksters’” to a broad swath of one of the most powerful interest groups in the world.

While it’s impossible to tell how much damage, if any, this may have done to Mr. Langan, one highly plausible case of its having torpedoed his reach was his seemingly inexplicable shelving from the Daily Wire. There very may well have been others.

