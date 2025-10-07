The following is a brief fact sheet on the “exceptional” degree of advanced information (some would even say foreknowledge) those in power had of “Israel’s 9/11”, along with other concerning data.

According to the New York Times, Israel knew of Hamas’s plan of attack over a year before it happened. The plan itself appeared to imply a pipeline of leaks from Israeli security forces to Hamas. Israel become further aware that Hamas was directly engaged in training that “fully matched” the plan a mere three months before it occurred. (Bergman & Goldman, 2023)

The approximately 40-page document, which the Israeli authorities code-named “Jericho Wall,” outlined, point by point, exactly the kind of devastating invasion that led to the deaths of about 1,200 people. …Hamas followed the blueprint with shocking precision. The document called for a barrage of rockets at the outset of the attack, drones to knock out the security cameras and automated machine guns along the border, and gunmen to pour into Israel en masse in paragliders, on motorcycles and on foot — all of which happened on Oct. 7. The plan also included details about the location and size of Israeli military forces, communication hubs and other sensitive information, raising questions about how Hamas gathered its intelligence and whether there were leaks inside the Israeli security establishment. …Then, in July, just three months before the attacks, a veteran analyst with Unit 8200, Israel’s signals intelligence agency, warned that Hamas had conducted an intense, daylong training exercise that appeared similar to what was outlined in the blueprint… During the exercise, Hamas fighters used the same phrase from the Quran that appeared at the top of the Jericho Wall attack plan… The analyst warned that the drill closely followed the Jericho Wall plan, and that Hamas was building the capacity to carry it out. (Bergman & Goldman, 2023)

The Times of Israel reported that “top commanders of the Israel Defense Forces were aware, in the hours, days and months that preceded the Hamas-led devastating October 7 onslaught in southern Israel, that the Palestinian terror group was drilling intensively for a planned large-scale invasion”, citing, among other things, the uncovering of a July 2022 presentation on “The Mass Invasion Plan of Hamas” by the intelligence officer of the Gaza division. (Times of Israel, 2023)

One diagram from the presentation showed some 20 elite Nukhba Hamas terror squads invading southern Israel from Gaza. The presentation said the terror squads would be accompanied by engineering teams to breach the border fence and defenses in multiple places. The document reportedly included the sentence: “This invasion constitutes the gravest threat that IDF forces are facing in the defense [of Israel].” (Times of Israel, 2023)

Starting on September 19th, just three weeks before the attack, a document titled “Detailed End-to-End Raid Training” started circulating amongst Israel Defense Forces and Israeli intelligence systems. As reported by Israeli media sources, it had “detailed knowledge of Hamas’ plan to raid Israel”, “beginning with a description of a series of exercises conducted by Hamas’ elite Nukhba units” (Fink, 2024)

The raid targets described in the document, which include - IDF command and control headquarters, base synagogues, squadron headquarters, communications headquarters and soldiers’ quarters - closely mirror the locations hit by Hamas forces during the early morning hours of October 7. One of the most shocking sections of the IDF report involves instructions relating to the taking of hostages, the number of which is estimated to be between 200-250, alarmingly close to the actual 251 men, women, and children taken captive by Hamas. (Fink, 2024)

On October 1st, a situational assessment ordered by the commander of the Gaza division found a “sharp increase” in drills by Nukhba forces, involving half a dozen Hamas battalions. The intelligence officer of the division nonetheless dismissed it. (Times of Israel, 2023)

A research paper written by NYU professor and former SEC commissioner Robert Jackson Jr. and Columbia law professor Joshua Mitts found that “exceptional” bets were made against the value of Israeli companies just days before the attacks that were “not the product of ordinary trading.” (Egan, 2023)

The research found that on October 2, just five days before the Hamas attack, “nearly 100% of the off-exchange trading volume in the MSCI Israel ETF … consisted of short selling.” (Egan, 2023)

Notably, it has been propounded that the easiest explanation doesn’t work here. As Dan Rosenheck, data honcho for The Economist pointed out, “We are talking potential profits in the single-digit millions. By the scale of Hamas, the finances of Hamas, that is a drop in the bucket. It is unfathomable that Hamas would risk detection of their attack to make one million dollars on the New York stock exchange.” (The Economist, 2023)

The paper’s researchers noted the fact that, “US regulators, including at the SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), have access to nonpublic data that could help investigators understand why and how markets acted before October 7.” The Israeli Securities Authority said “The matter is known to the authority and is under investigation by all the relevant parties.” At the time of this writing, it does not appear any actionable information (nor even location data, per recent search) has been released, and Very Official News predicts it won’t be. Those who deride conspiracy theories are free to name their bets to the contrary.

Egyptian intelligence claims to have warned Israel, which had obstinately remained largely focused on the West Bank, about an attack from Gaza in the days leading up to October 7th. (Agencies, 2023) Benjamin Netanyahu has denied such claims, but US officials have quietly confirmed them. (BBC, 2023)

The IDF initially claimed that “forces were not diverted away from the Gaza border to the West Bank ahead of the October 7 onslaught”, but “two companies of troops from the IDF’s Commando Brigade, which were deployed to the Gaza border during the Jewish holiday season in September and October, were sent to the West Bank just two days before the October 7 massacre.” (Times of Israel, 2023)

Israel’s Channel 7 reported the testimony of an Israeli soldier that they were told not to do their routine patrols the morning of the attack. (Cohen, 2024)

At 5:20 a.m…. a strange message came up from my deputy commander… what he says on the radio is something like this: “I don’t know why, but an order was given that there would be no patrols in the (Gaza) fence until 9 a.m”. (Cohen, 2024)

Watch: testimony video

Such a stand down order was suspected very early on by a few political commentators particularly familiar with Israel. One notable example was traditionally pro-Israel right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, who notoriously met his astonishingly gruesome end September of this year.

I’ve been to Israel many times; the whole country is a fortress. When I first heard this story, I still have the same gut instinct that I did initially. I find this very hard to believe. I’ve been to that Gaza border. You cannot go ten feet without running into a 19-year-old with an AR-15 or an automatic machine gun that is an IDF soldier. The whole country is surveilled. Let me just go through this. We don’t talk about Israeli politics very often and most Americans don’t know this. In the last nine months, Israel was on the brink of civil war, it’s not an exaggeration. This judicial stuff, there were hundreds of thousands of Israelis taking to the streets because Bibi Netanyahu was basically redefining the Israeli constitution. That’s not an exaggeration, he said the judicial branch has too much power. There were protests planned this week against Netanyahu where they anticipated tens of thousands of people to take to the streets, that’s all gone. Netanyahu now has an emergency government and a mandate to lead. I’m not willing to go so far to say Netanyahu knew, or there was intelligence here, but I think some questions need to be asked. Was there a stand-down order? Was there a stand-down order? Six hours? I don’t believe it. Israel is the size of New Jersey, when I took a helicopter ride from Jerusalem to the Gaza border, it was 45 minutes. For six hours, they’re live-streaming the killing of Jews. Did somebody in the government say stand down? That is a legitimate non-conspiracy question. The whole country is the IDF, and you’re trying to tell me that they’re going to concerts and kibbutzim and schools for six hours? …I’ve got to be careful the way I say this, they’re going to try to ethnically cleanse Gaza. And I don’t use that term lightly, okay? They’re talking about basically removing 2.5 million people from there. And honestly, they have a mandate to go seek justice and revenge. (PBD Podcast, 2023 ~28:15)

It has been pointed out that Kirk’s support of Israel wavered substantially toward the end of his life, culminating in an announcement to his organizational lieutenants that he was rescinding support of Israel outright a mere 48 hours before his murder (Candace Owens, 2025). This was subsequently confirmed by Turning Point USA’s leadership (McFall, 2025) (Charlie Kirk, 2025). Much has also been made of the fact that the official FBI narrative of the shooting doesn’t add up, logistically speaking (TCF, 2025), which was also tacitly affirmed by FBI leadership (Patel, 2025). None of this necessarily implicates Israel, of course, although, if nothing else, it would be consistent with the tiny nation being “the world’s leader in assassinations” (Middle East Monitor, 2018) (De Luce et al., 2024).

Many Israelis have expressed suspicious incredulity at the exorbitant quarter-day time period during which a ragtag posse of Gazans was able to run roughshod over what had been thought the greatest security state in the world virtually unanswered. For one emblematic example that got some traction, this is a video of an IDF veteran condemning the whole thing as an inside job:

As Charlie said, the attack could not have come at a better time for Netanyahu, who was being heavily protested before it happened. (Ioanes, 2023) It’s also been well-documented that no one has been more dedicated to “bolstering Hamas to help perpetuate the conflict” both before and after October 7th than Bibi himself (Bisharat, 2024).

“Anyone who wants to thwart the establishment of a Palestinian state has to support bolstering Hamas and transferring money to Hamas,” Netanyahu told his Likud party’s Knesset members in March 2019. “This is part of our strategy” (Haaretz, 2023)

Bibi has referred to the October 7th attacks as Israel’s 9/11. (Netanyahu, 2025) On this, the Prime Minister and Very Official News agree.

9/11 was a fiasco where 4 commercial planes were hijacked by a squad of sore thumbs, at least two of which “had been recruited into a joint CIA-Saudi intelligence operation that was covered up at the highest level” (Klarenberg, 2023), and were flown tremendously off-course for over an hour in the most heavily-defended airspace in the world without being engaged with by a single fighter interceptor as drills of hijacked aircraft being flown into buildings were being simulated at that exact moment—in what the government described as a “bizarre coincidence” (AP, 2005).

As renowned journalist James Corbett (from whom the above paragraph is paraphrased) continues,

Also, the hijackers for some reason conveniently supplied all of their incriminating documents in a check-on bag that wasn’t loaded onto the plane, an event which the FBI admitted had “no explanation” in the circumstance in which it occurred (Dorman, 2006) and, even more miraculously, as reported by CNN, “a hijacker’s passport was found blocks from the World Trade Center crash site, if you can believe that.” (CNN, 2001)

We can’t.

Of course, the media wasn’t just gullible. They were apparently even prophetic. Not only did building 7 (the Saloman building) collapse into its own footprint from *not* getting hit by an airplane, but the BBC verifiably reported it before it happened. Footage still exists of the BBC’s Jane Standley reporting the collapse with the building standing in the background behind her:

The BBC originally responded to this inconvenient fact by claiming it couldn’t find its own tapes:

4. We no longer have the original tapes of our 9/11 coverage (for reasons of cock-up, not conspiracy). So if someone has got a recording of our output, I’d love to get hold of it. We do have the tapes for our sister channel News 24, but they don’t help clear up the issue one way or another. 5. If we reported the building had collapsed before it had done so, it would have been an error - no more than that. (Porter, 2007)

As no one has ever found that remotely satisfying, they finally admitted it and simply deferred the blame to other outlets, saying it was basically Reuters’s fault without providing any source material:

The fact the collapse of 7 World Trade Center was announced in a live report by BBC News correspondent Jane Stanley - while it was still visibly standing behind her - has been cited by conspiracy theorists as evidence major media organisations were part of the inside-job plot. The Reuters news agency had mistakenly reported the collapse of the building, which was also picked up by CNN, just before the live report. Reuters later issued a correction - but clips of the report continue go viral in the days leading up to 9/11 anniversaries. (Sardarizadeh, 2021)

At best, then, Reuters, one of the top three new sources in the world (Britannica, 2002), from whose New York City offices the World Trade Center was also readily visible, first reported WTC7’s collapse before it happened. That this egregious oversight would furthermore then be recommitted by none other than CNN, as the BBC claims, from whose New York City offices the World Trade Center is also readily visible, is so ridiculous that it seemingly amounts to virtual mathematical proof of some sort of scripted conspiracy taking precedence over journalism, if not proof the BBC is lying, in which case not only did it report WTC7’s fall based on what amounts to prophetic teleprompting, but it has further evidenced conspiratorial intent by lying about it to this day.

Importantly, the 9/11 attacks were also used as a pretense for a war effort that was already desirous for the US administration (for a litany of reasons ranging from inter-generational vendetta to exorbitant defense contracting windfall to near-unparalleled increase of power of the security state over the public through mechanisms such as the Patriot Act), and, as a matter of fact, for Israel as well, which had advocated for just that with actors who would then become shot-calling Bush administration officials (Prezytion, 2024) (Granoff, 2024) (See also: Reddit). This is all without even getting into the notorious “dancing Israelis” fiasco. (Webb, 2023)

Some still balk at the idea that either the US or Israel would engage in such Machiavellianism. And yet, as reported previously by Very Official News, there is an overwhelming amount of evidence that Jeffrey Epstein’s heinous blackmail operation was a joint venture between Israeli and American intelligence. (VON, 2024)

Is it really in doubt that such security states would victimize their own citizens for strategic advantage? The question is, of course, rhetorical, as Israel’s military ordered the “Hannibal Directive” on October 7th, literally commanding their soldiers from on high to attack Israelis directly (Kubovich, 2024) (The Grayzone, 2023), and the American security state has been known willing to kill its own citizens in false flag operations at least as far back as Operation Northwoods (Joint Chiefs of Staff, 1962).

The real question is not whether or not those in power are conspiring sociopaths. It’s why, exactly, are those in power conspiring sociopaths?

To answer this question, we might as well turn to Christopher Langan, at least the greatest game theorist since von Neumann, given that he’s derived that reality itself is a non-zero-sum game (a meta- or omni-self-utility function partitioned into a set of internal self-utility functions with the prospect of cooperation).

The CTMU says that God, as embodied by the universe, Self-configures. To do this, He needs two things: (1) active sensors (agents, internal proxies) who can recognize and affect the state of the universe from local internal vantages; (2) a stratified utility function allowing Him and His agents to prefer one possible future over another. Human beings and other intelligent life forms are useful to God on both of these counts. Thus, the first criterion of His development is the possibility, and in fact the inevitability, of their existence. …To this end, they are equipped with global utility functions, “consciences”, that combine with intelligence to make them responsive to the welfare of the whole organism (as opposed to their own individual welfares). (Langan, 2002)

Of course, anyone skilled in logic can see the moral hazard baked into this dynamic: where conscience will tend to make one choose holistic strategies over individual welfare, then at least until the point of local or global societal collapse (or a post-mortem state where one’s systemic utility is evaluated by the System at large), defective consciences can be highly advantageous to individual welfare.

This is the first part of Langan’s argument as to the moral rot seen at the top of society; a lack of moral inhibition is incredibly advantageous in climbing the ladder of success. The second part is that as one ascends the ladder, it becomes increasingly game-theoretically rational to collude with others of a similar bent against the more conscientious (and often naive) general public.

Conspiracies are psychologically and mathematically inevitable. That’s because they are (1) irresistible to many people wishing to advance themselves (that’s the psychology part), and (2) game-theoretically rational for those in a position to minimize risk while maximizing personal gain (that’s the mathematical part). Obviously, those with great wealth and power meet this criterion and are therefore more likely, not less, to engage in conspiracy. The higher one climbs through the power structure on the ladder of success, the more likely one is to secretly collude with others in order to get more money and/or power. (Langan, 2019)

Remember, people who deny the existence of a rule-the-world conspiracy are basically saying that the elite, who were ruthlessly (if not globally) “rational” in their efforts to reach the tops of their respective heaps, suddenly forgot all about it for the sake of sheer kindness and morality once they became very rich and powerful. Basically, the idea is that members of the international oligarchy, having clawed, stolen, and murdered their way to a lofty elevation from which they could perceive an entire planet for the taking and the possibility of owning it all in perpetuity by cooperatively playing the cards already in their hands, suddenly decided in concert to sweep all the cards off the table onto the floor and generously distribute their towering piles of money to all of the losers out of their sheer goodness of heart. Riiiight ... why, *sure* they did! (And who’s being “rational” now?) (Langan, 2017)

Of course, this is just a cursory look at the underpinnings of such problems. For more current writings from this explanatory vantage point, Langan’s own Substack can be found here:

The attacks of October 7th were gruesome and utterly tragic. Real people were brutalized, their families left to suffer in confusion and pain, and an even more brutal war followed. If there is one way to honor the fallen, it’s to face the truth: we are pawns in an almost unspeakably evil game played by the worst among us. The sooner humanity wakes up to this fact, the better.