Acknowledgements: Big thanks to Whitney Webb for “One Nation Under Blackmail” 1 & 2

One can’t galavant around with heads of state like Bill Clinton and Ehud Barak without attracting the keen interest of intelligence. To the non-vegetative, this raises the following binary:

If the intelligence agencies seriously didn’t know what Epstein was doing, what on Earth is the point of the intelligence agencies?

If the intelligence agencies did know what Epstein was doing, what on Earth is the point of the intelligence agencies?

“I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone” -former US Attorney Alexander Acosta (Ward, 2019)

Israeli Intelligence

A family affair: Publishing magnate Robert Maxwell’s Mossad connections were so demonstrable that Maxwell’s newspaper group had to apologize and pay damages to journalist Seymour Hersh after its initial attempt to sue him for libel for reporting them. (Welch, 1994) Mr. Maxwell was an associate of Epstein, whose chief accomplice was none other than Maxwell’s favorite daughter, Ghislaine. (O’Malley, 2021)

Taking photos: Ari Ben-Menashe, who worked for Israel’s Military Intelligence Directorate from 1977 to 1987, stated that Epstein was indeed introduced to the “spy game” by Robert Maxwell. (Sexton, 2024)

"Maxwell introduced him to us, and he wanted us to accept him as part of our group. These guys were seen as agents… See, f***** around is not a crime. It could be embarrassing, but it's not a crime. But f****** a fourteen-year-old girl is a crime. And he was taking photos of politicians f****** fourteen-year-old girls—if you want to get it straight" -Ari Ben-Mensashe (Royston, 2023)

(A longtime whistleblower, the Israeli government had previously made efforts to discredit Ben-Menashe’s bona fides, claiming him to be an “imposter”. It was forced to drop those claims when Newsweek’s Robert Parry was able to obtain official Israeli letters of reference affirming Ben-Menashe’s service in “key positions” and handling of “complex and sensitive assignments” for the External Relations Department of the Israel Defense Forces. A New York Jury also ruled in Menashe’s favor on the matter. The Israeli government remains a prime suspect in a subsequent bombing of his residence. (Parry, 2012))

Jane Doe 200: A former girlfriend and victim of Epstein’s charged that he bragged about being a Mossad agent, and that Ghislaine suggested the same as well. (Briquelet, 2024)

Victoria’s State Secret: Victoria’s Secret CEO Les Wexner wasn’t merely the billionaire who granted Epstein “full power and authority to do and perform every act necessary” over his empire, effectively bankrolling his entire lifestyle. (Steel et al, 2019) He was also one of two founders of MEGA group, revealed following the intercept of an Israeli Intelligence transmission to be their larger-than-life “vehicle for espionage and influence operations in the United States”. (Gertz, 2024)

Friends in high places: Ehud Barak, who was Israel’s Director of Military Intelligence (Jewish Virtual Library) at the time Epstein was credibly alleged to have been recruited (Webb, 2025) met with Epstein “about 30 times” between 2013 and 2017 alone (Times of Israel, 2023), according to the Wall Street Journal’s analysis of records of Epstein’s schedule and documents from those years (Safdar, 2023). Notably, all visits in this timeframe would have necessarily been after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for procuring a child for prostitution, which could not plausibly have been unknown to the man who had not only served the role of Director of Military Intelligence but also Israel’s Prime Minister, and as with any former head of state, could not take appointments lightly. Barak also received millions of dollars from the Epstein-helmed Wexner Foundation in the early 2000s for reasons that have not been made clear (Oster, 2019).

Barak met with Epstein some 36 times and was pictured entering his Manhattan townhouse with a scarf around his face in 2016. Young women were seen coming in and out of the residence that same day. (Sexton, 2024)

The FBI

“Grow up. Of course I talk to the FBI” -Nicholson qua Whitey Bulger

FBI Informant: In 2018, the Palm Beach Post and a mere smattering of other outlets covered the explosive revelation that the Fed’s decision to drop the initial Epstein case appears to have corresponded with unspecified information Epstein provided to the FBI.

“On 9/11/08, case agent advised writer that Epstein is currently being prosecuted by the State of Florida and is complying with all conditions of his plea with the State of Florida. Epstein has also provided information to the FBI as agreed upon. Case agent advised that no federal prosecution will occur in this matter as long as Epstein continues to uphold his agreement with the State of Florida. … Case agent is requested to contact writer in the event this matter moves forward on a federal level.” [Emphasis added] (Musgrave, 2018)

Techno Fog’s phenomenally subversive Substack The Reactionary, which appears to have been the first to report on the bombshell subsequently submitted a FOIA request for all of Epstein’s interviews with the Bureau. The FBI hid behind the FOIA law enforcement exemption. After continuing to press, Techno was able to confirm some degree of cooperation going back to 2002 (naturally, what has actually been released appears relatively trivial). More importantly, there appear to be more, perhaps two, direct interviews prior to the 2007 case that the FBI still refuses to release.

Per Techno:

Why won’t the FBI hand over the documents? According to the FBI: producing the interviews would violate Jeffrey Epstein’s privacy interests. (Fog, 2023)

Tapes: While barely covered in American press (Coulter, 2022), the very same FBI that fought tooth and nail not to release its Epstein files (Malyon, 2024) with shifting excuses (Mordowanec, 2024) also flagrantly left Epstein’s cache of sex tapes labeled “(name of underage girl) + (name of VIP)” unguarded in his house after their initial raid, allowing his lawyer to confiscate them for up to four whole days before returning them. (Brown & Wieder, 2021)(Lapin & Feuerherd, 2021)

“[FBI Agent Kelly Maguire] could not confirm the content on the returned CDs was the same as the ones that were taken” (Ensor & Johnson, 2021)

As Professor Jon Padfield (who teaches Data Analytics with an interest in law enforcement technology) pointed out, Maguire’s team brought an industrial saw with which to break into Epstein’s safe and remove protection from his most damning materials without making provisions to confiscate the materials or apparently even keep them under watch (Padfield, 2024). Padfield also noted that the FBI got a second chance when it later raided Epstein’s island and obtained multiple computers and hard drives, with A.G. Bill Barr vowing justice, but that to date (now the better part of a decade later), exactly zero clients have been charged; in 2024, Director Wray couldn’t even confirm to the Senate whether the investigation was ongoing. The professor further emphasized that private citizens tracking cellphone data have apparently produced more leads than the FBI, which has 35,000 employees, and an annual budget of over 10 billion dollars. (Padfield, 2024)

Critical Negligence: And, of course, when it came to Epstein’s actual victims, the FBI appears to have either simply not cared, or much, much worse.

“[Victim lawyer Spencer] Kuvin said the girls he represented were upset that the FBI never spoke to them… ‘They figured the fix was in, and they were right,’ Kuvin said.” (Fisher et al., 2019)

“They still haven't asked to talk to me. They are trying to pretend I do not exist.” (Farmer, 2019)

“Twelve accusers of Jeffrey Epstein, the sex offender and billionaire whose trafficking charges made international headlines, sued the FBI for failure to protect them, according to a complaint filed Wednesday in federal court in the Southern District of New York… Instead of investigators using their own protocols and following up on tips, the FBI was negligent in its Epstein investigation, the complaint alleges, claiming the agency knew he was abusing and sex trafficking young women and children and allowed the abuse to continue unchecked.” (CBS, 2024)

Kid Comey: While tangential, some readers may also feel it worth a mention that none other than former FBI director James Comey’s daughter, Maurene Comey, spearheaded the government’s vexingly abysmal case against Ghislaine Maxwell (Sherman, 2021), fought aggressively to minimize public disclosure (Dave, 2024), and was at the forefront of the infuriatingly implausible disappearance of security footage from the night of Epstein’s disputed initial suicide attempt. (Thebault, 2020)

The CIA

“A C.I.A. Spymaster With Unusual Powers” blared the title of a 2023 New York Times piece subheaded: “Mr. Burns, a key figure in bolstering the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine, has amassed influence beyond most previous spy chiefs.” (Draper, 2023)

But was William Burns himself “influenced”? While deputy Secretary of State, the future spymaster met with Epstein on at least three separate occasions, all after his child sex crime conviction. (Safdar, 2023)(Janoski, 2023)

“Perfect storm of screw-ups”: Bill Barr, who presided over the Justice Department during the unbelievable events of Jeffrey Epstein’s ostensible suicide, got his start as an apologist for controversy working directly for the CIA. (Tau, 2019)

“I can understand people who immediately, whose minds went to sort of the worst-case scenario because it was a perfect storm of screw-ups” (Barr, 2019)

Interestingly, Barr’s father, Donald Barr, appears to have given Epstein, a college dropout, his seemingly inexplicable start as a teacher at Dalton, one of the country’s most prestigious schools, of which he was headmaster (Colyar et al., 2019). The elder Barr got his start with the Office of Strategic Services (Saxon, 2004), the WWII “forerunner of the modern CIA” (Pruitt, 2018). At around the same time as his role at Dalton, Donald also penned a sci-fi novel about a world dominated by an oligarchy that traffics in sex slavery, in some ways uncannily foreshadowing the later crimes of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell (Santiago, 2019). According to at least one former Dalton student, it was displayed in the library and available for checkout even to middle schoolers, and the school’s librarian would report the books students checked out to her husband, a faculty member who actively recruited for the CIA on that basis. The former student attests that both the librarian and her husband were hired by Barr, and claims that “Jeffrey Epstein’s work with the CIA began then. Donald Barr was CIA, and Donald Barr hired the guy who tried to recruit me into the CIA when I was 14 years old.” (Danny Jones Clips, 2025).

“‘The joke has been [that] this is the Epstein-Barr problem at Dalton’, said Harry Segal, a 1974 graduate who is now a senior lecturer at Cornell University and Weill Cornell Medical College” (Lambe, 2019)

(Look for a future fact sheet on the events surrounding Epstein’s purported “suicide”)

General Intelligence references

Attorney privilege: Early Epstein victim lawyer Bradley Edwards, as interviewed by the Rolling Stone:

What do you make of the rumors that Maxwell and Epstein worked for some intelligence agency?

I did encounter at least one witness that gave me very believable, credible information that was startling, that gave me the clear impression that Jeffrey Epstein at least had direct contacts through intelligence agencies and that struck me as true. I didn’t think that the witness had any motivation to make that up... When you look at the allegations that [Ghislaine’s father] Robert Maxwell was associated with intelligence agencies, and it’s right after his death that Ghislaine meets Jeffrey Epstein, it would seem irresponsible to ignore all of those signs that seem to point to one or both of them having contacts with intelligence agencies, whether they’re associated or not. Which country’s intelligence agencies?

It only looks to me like the United States and Israel. (Burleigh, 2020)

“Hyper fixer”: Epstein business partner Steven Hoffenberg told Vicki Ward Epstein “moved in intelligence circles”, and worked on “national security issues,” which Epstein revealed involved “blackmail, influence trading, trading information at a level that is very serious and dangerous.”

Per Ward’s own intelligence sources, braggadocio notwithstanding, Epstein was “known in the intelligence world as a ‘hyper-fixer,’ somebody who can go between different cultures and networks.” (Ward, 2021)

“Above his pay grade”: Ward also reported that when former U.S. Attorney’s Alex Acosta was asked about giving Epstein his 2007 sweetheart plea deal as he was being vetted for labor secretary, he stated that,

He’d cut the non-prosecution deal with one of Epstein’s attorneys because he had “been told” to back off, that Epstein was above his pay grade. “I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone,” he told his interviewers (Ward, 2019)

As pointed out by Nick Bryant, to understand the kind of power required to get a U.S. Attorney to stand down (in a case where he has 32 victims of child sexual abuse, no less), it’s helpful to remember that constitutionally, the only two people above a U.S. Attorney are the Attorney General, and the President himself.

“I can’t imagine that an Attorney General is going to tell a US attorney to cover up a nationwide pedophile network without getting the OK from his boss, the President. He’s not going to go out on a limb like that. So, the Epstein case was covered up that the very apex of the Bush II Administration. And then the Obama Administration continued the coverup and then the Biden Administration and also the Trump Administration.” (Bryant, 2025)

For years subsequent to Ward’s initial reporting, “Acosta has been questioned about what he had said to the Trump administration vetting him, that he’d been told Epstein was intelligence, and he’s never denied that.” (Bryant, 2024) However, Acosta’s blatant dodging of the question (Acosta, 2019) (Dunleavy, 2019) did him no reputational favors, and he would eventually shift to denial in 2025. Denial notwithstanding, some outlets, e.g. Newsweek, maintain that he indeed claimed Epstein belonged to intelligence. (Newsweek, 2025)

“That’s not a one-pedophile job and, given the industrial scale of Epstein’s abuse over decades, with at least hundreds of victims, it would take a considerable retinue if not a small army to keep that sordid operation going and out of public view for any extended period” -National Security Agency Counterspy John Schindler (Gertz, 2024)

The above as a mere partial list is enough that any cognitively unimpaired adult can come to the obvious and only reasonable conclusion:

Epstein was not a lone wolf. Epstein was, in fact, just an asset in a real-life, massive conspiracy that is almost certainly still using clandestine and illicit means of influence at the highest levels of business and governance. With the recent Diddy revelations (e.g. celeb-party mansion hidden camera-surveilled sex rooms (Helling, 2024)) undermining the always fancifully absurd presumption that Epstein was some sort of isolated incident (prima facie absurd, given sound documentation of multiple earlier cases such as those of Roy Cohn and Craig Spence (Web, 2022)), the scope of the problem becomes difficult to fathom. At bare minimum, a world whose most powerful people can jet set for years to a place called “Pedophile Island” with still-ongoing impunity is, indisputably, the one in which we live.

“Epstein was hiding in plain sight. We all knew about him. We all knew what he was doing.” -Cindy McCain (C-SPAN, 2020)

Dark world? Enter the light:

