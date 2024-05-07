Very Official News

WHO's there?
The rise and gall of the "central authority" of global health
  
Mike
First Pick
A brief first chapter
  
Mike
WHO history
"History is a vast early warning system." -Norman Cousins
  
Mike
First PHEIC
"The media and I have fostered a close relationship." -Margaret Chan
  
Mike
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Before the WHO
  
Mike
Made For Greater Things
"You're gonna make it if you try; they're gonna love you." -Roger Waters
  
Mike
The Megadonor
Only fools question where angel seers invest
The Megadonor (Extended Cut)
Nikolic, Walker, Maxwell, Raikes, and an emblematic interview
The Honeymoon
Mere months into his tenure as WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced Robert Mugabe WHO goodwill ambassador to a stunned audience…
Onward and Upward
In September of 2021, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus put out a statement relaying the key points of what a series of unnamed reviews…
The New Boss?
The fastest brass tacks review of the April drafts of the dual pandemic instrument on the internet.
  
Mike
The Root Cure
"If we want to cure an ill, it isn’t enough to know that we need “a medicine”; we must know the specific kind of medicine we need." -Chris Langan
  
Mike
