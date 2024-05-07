Very Official News
WHO's there?
The rise and gall of the "central authority" of global health
May 7
Mike
First Pick
A brief first chapter
May 7
Mike
WHO history
"History is a vast early warning system." -Norman Cousins
May 7
Mike
First PHEIC
"The media and I have fostered a close relationship." -Margaret Chan
May 7
Mike
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Before the WHO
May 7
Mike
Made For Greater Things
"You're gonna make it if you try; they're gonna love you." -Roger Waters
May 7
Mike
The Megadonor
Only fools question where angel seers invest
May 7
The Megadonor (Extended Cut)
Nikolic, Walker, Maxwell, Raikes, and an emblematic interview
May 7
The Honeymoon
Mere months into his tenure as WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced Robert Mugabe WHO goodwill ambassador to a stunned audience…
May 7
Onward and Upward
In September of 2021, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus put out a statement relaying the key points of what a series of unnamed reviews…
May 7
The New Boss?
The fastest brass tacks review of the April drafts of the dual pandemic instrument on the internet.
May 7
Mike
The Root Cure
"If we want to cure an ill, it isn’t enough to know that we need “a medicine”; we must know the specific kind of medicine we need." -Chris Langan
May 7
Mike
